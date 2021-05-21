Advertisement

Vermont Fish & Wildlife recruits volunteer fishing instructors

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife is seeking volunteers to become ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ instructors to pass on Vermont’s fishing tradition to the next generation.

The state’s ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ program offers workshops across the state with volunteer instructors who teach youth and adults the basics.

Scott Fleishman spoke with the department’s Corey Hart to find out what it’s all about.

