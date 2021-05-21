Vermont Legislature passes $7.3B budget, adjourns historic session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers have signed off on a $7 billion budget and adjourned for the year after a legislative session like no other.

There were no handshakes or hugs as the final gavel came down on the virtual legislative session, only a sigh of relief from House and Senate lawmakers and a moment of reflection.

The session has been defined by remote legislating during the pandemic, allocating hundreds of millions of federal pandemic relief dollars for housing, businesses, child care, and public health. They also made historic investments in broadband.

Lawmakers in the Senate gaveled out virtually while just a handful of senators attended in person. House lawmakers gaveled out as well and heard from Governor Scott, who congratulated them on their work and diligence.

“We started the session with not having a vaccine yet, with an insurrection at the Capitol, with a new president -- so much uncertainty -- and people really came together with the House and the Senate and the executive branch. I’m feeling so good right now about the work we’ve done,” said Senate President Becca Balint, D-Windham.

Lawmakers also sent a $7 billion state spending plan to Governor Scott that includes key investments in housing, climate change, and broadband. There’s also a $150-million reserve investment into the state’s pension funds.

Lawmakers will return in mid-June for a veto session, but it’s unclear what bills they will take up. The governor has several key bills on his desk right now which he’ll take action on in the next few days.

There are also several summer study committees to keep lawmakers busy until they return next January.

