Vermont state leaders to hold COVID briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold their twice-weekly pandemic press conference Friday.

We expect to learn more about the state’s plan to get more people vaccinated and how the vaccine rollout is going

As usual, we also will learn more about the state’s coronavirus numbers and data, along with any outbreaks.

Cases continue to be low with 33 new cases being reported Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to just over 24,000. 255 deaths have been reported.

You can catch that press conference live right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

