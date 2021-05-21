Vermont unemployment rate unchanged in April at 2.9%

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s unemployment rate remained at 2.9% for April.

Vermont’s jobless rate compares well against a national unemployment rate of 6.1% for April, but Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said there are some caveats. He says while many private-sector jobs have returned, the Vermont economy is still down an estimated 18,800 private-sector jobs since before the pandemic.

He says there are also over 30,000 fewer people employed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)