Advertisement

Vermont unemployment rate unchanged in April at 2.9%

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s unemployment rate remained at 2.9% for April.

Vermont’s jobless rate compares well against a national unemployment rate of 6.1% for April, but Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said there are some caveats. He says while many private-sector jobs have returned, the Vermont economy is still down an estimated 18,800 private-sector jobs since before the pandemic.

He says there are also over 30,000 fewer people employed. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

West Rutland man dies after fall in Otter Creek
Shawn Genier
Rutland man charged with luring, sexually assaulting victims using fake social media
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
Ralph Jean-Marie
Contempt charge filed in Barre missing man investigation
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit

Latest News

Fredy is looking for her new home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Freddy
Conditions set for man’s release in NH virtual currency case
File photo
Vermont Fish & Wildlife recruits volunteer fishing instructors
New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses a news conference at her office in New York...
New York AG pushing police use-of-force reform law