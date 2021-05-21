Vt. education officials urge step-by-step approach to ‘learning loss’

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “Learning loss” has become a familiar pandemic term when educators talk about where students are academically compared to where they would normally be with an in-person schedule. Vermont school districts have just two weeks until they must share their learning loss recovery plans with the state.

Superintendents we spoke with say they are hard at work on academic, social and emotional learning recovery plans for the summer as well as long-term recovery plans for the fall. And while it is still early for families to sign up, they are seeing a high interest.

“We’re thrilled that this. Many students are interested in re-engaging in the community,” said Jeff Evans, the director of earning and innovation for the Champlain Valley School District. With over 300 students in K to 12 already signed up to take part in various learning opportunities this summer, he says they’re adding teachers to these programs to gather and analyze data. “Really do our best to understand and comprehend where we are with each student and where are our next logical steps.”

The Battenkill Valley Supervisory Union is hosting educational summer camps for K to 5th grade. Camps will be held four days a week from 9 to 3 p.m. for five weeks this summer. “Parents really want that social and emotional support that we can provide and the academics are very important as well,” said Bill Bazyk, the supervisory union’s superintendent.

This year, it’s free for families and BVSU has more than doubled its typical attendance numbers. Those camps are voluntary, but for some high schoolers who didn’t pass classes, there is involuntary credit recovery. “We had some that kind of just -- you can use the word languished away a little bit. So, we need to get those children back in, in person,” Bazyk said.

Learning loss is an issue across the country and different states are taking different approaches. In Kentucky, a new senate bill allows families to choose if they want their students to repeat the school year. “Seven-hundred some-odd families that were negatively impacted to such a degree that they are willing to hold their children back,” said Steve Ullum, a Kentucky parent.

There are similar initiatives in 17 other states. Some, like Tennessee, are requiring students to pass a test in order to be promoted to the next grade. But Vermont Education Secretary Dan French says they do not know enough yet to hold students back. “At this point, I think for most districts it’s very premature. We first have to understand to what extent there is learning loss,” he said.

Both Bazyk and Evans agree with French, saying there is no need to keep kids from advancing to the next grade. They’re convinced recovery programs will do the trick. “I have seen great success. I feel that recovery works. I feel that summer programming will work and I don’t see retention as something I would ever support,” Bazyk said.

Those short-term and long-term recovery plans must be submitted to the state by June 1.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.