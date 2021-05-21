BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have been seeing quite the week of summer weather with temperatures in the 80s and low 90s, but there is some rain in the forecast now.

A couple of cold fronts will be moving through the area over the weekend. A weak one will come through on Saturday afternoon with some scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. That will knock temperatures down a couple of degrees.

Sunday, a stronger cold front will follow through during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, and some of those storms could be strong with locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts and lightning. Temperatures will fall even more after this one!

Monday we’ll see plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be back closer to normal! The normal high and low in Burlington is now 71° and 50°. That will feel refreshing!

Most of Tuesday will be partly sunny, but another front will come through starting late in the day and into Wednesday with showers and possible thunderstorms.. A few showers may linger into Thursday morning before clearing out late in the day.

