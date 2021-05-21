BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! It’s going to be another hot one today with temperatures coming close to the 90 degree mark again. There will be lots of sunshine, but there could also be a quick, passing shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Mostly, we will be staying dry, though.

It does get more active over the weekend. A weak cold front will come through Saturday afternoon with some scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

A stronger cold front will move through from north to south on Sunday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are a good bet, and some of those storms could be on the strong side, with locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, and lightning.

Once that front goes by, it will clear out and cool down as a refreshing batch of air comes down from Canada. Monday will feature lots of sunshine, and temperatures will be closer to normal (normal high & low in Burlington is now 71° and 50°, respectively).

Most of Tuesday will be partly sunny, but another front will come through starting late in the day and especially into Wednesday with showers and possible thunderstorms.. A few showers may linger into Thursday morning before clearing out late in the day.

Take MAX Advantage of the summerlike weather today, but also take it easy in these hot conditions. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.