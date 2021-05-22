Advertisement

Ausable River Association is offering free programs this spring & summer

Free tours for hiking, paddle boating, and more.
Free tours for hiking, paddle boating, and more.(Ausable River Association)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, NY (WCAX) - Ausable River Association is offering free programs to anyone interested.

For the third year in a row, the Ausable River Association is offering programs like guided paddling tours, hiking, and other interpretive programs. All of these are free of charge this spring and summer. There will be a total of ten trips throughout the Ausable and Boquet watersheds.

The programming starts Saturday, May 22, and goes through Sept. 12.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Scott pledges to lift restrictions when vax rate hits 80%
Police: man held at gunpoint at Barre motel
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury man arrested in connection with apartment fire
File photo
Northern border closure extended for another month
Ralph Jean-Marie
Contempt charge filed in Barre missing man investigation

Latest News

It's time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.
What to do Saturday, May 22
What to do Saturday, May 22
The Rutland Regional Medical Center Wednesday began vaccinating people at their new location,...
Rutland Holiday Inn to close vaccine site
Vt. Statehouse
Vermont Legislature passes $7.3B budget, adjourns historic session