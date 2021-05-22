Ausable River Association is offering free programs this spring & summer

WILMINGTON, NY (WCAX) - Ausable River Association is offering free programs to anyone interested.

For the third year in a row, the Ausable River Association is offering programs like guided paddling tours, hiking, and other interpretive programs. All of these are free of charge this spring and summer. There will be a total of ten trips throughout the Ausable and Boquet watersheds.

The programming starts Saturday, May 22, and goes through Sept. 12.

