Barre City man suspected of robbing 3 different stores

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have arrested a Barre City man in connection to three different robberies in East Montpelier and Barre.

Police say 30 year-old, Stephen Davis of Barre City is the primary suspect in an assault and robbery that happened last week at the C.P. Dudley Store in East Montpelier.

Police say Friday, around 3:30pm they received a report of a robbery at the Graniteville General Store, followed by another report ten minutes later of a robbery at the Champlain Farms on Washington Street in Barre City.

Police say a car matching the description of all three robberies was located and Davis was arrested.

He is spending the night in jail and will be in court on Monday.

