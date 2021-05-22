Advertisement

Barre City man suspected of robbing 3 different stores

Stephen Davis suspect is robberies
Stephen Davis suspect is robberies(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have arrested a Barre City man in connection to three different robberies in East Montpelier and Barre.

Police say 30 year-old, Stephen Davis of Barre City is the primary suspect in an assault and robbery that happened last week at the C.P. Dudley Store in East Montpelier.

Police say Friday, around 3:30pm they received a report of a robbery at the Graniteville General Store, followed by another report ten minutes later of a robbery at the Champlain Farms on Washington Street in Barre City.

Police say a car matching the description of all three robberies was located and Davis was arrested.

He is spending the night in jail and will be in court on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Scott pledges to lift restrictions when vax rate hits 80%
Police: man held at gunpoint at Barre motel
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury man arrested in connection with apartment fire
File photo
Northern border closure extended for another month
Ralph Jean-Marie
Contempt charge filed in Barre missing man investigation

Latest News

The Rutland Regional Medical Center Wednesday began vaccinating people at their new location,...
Rutland Holiday Inn to close vaccine site
Vt. Statehouse
Vermont Legislature passes $7.3B budget, adjourns historic session
Rutland vaccine clinic
Rutland Holiday Inn vaccine clinic to end in June
juvenile
Scott vetoes bill that would protect ID of juvenile offenders