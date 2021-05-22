Advertisement

Rutland Holiday Inn to close vaccine site

By Olivia Lyons
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland plans to close its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Holiday Inn.

The clinic’s last day is June 13th.

It opened in February to accommodate the high volume of people getting their shot.

For anyone with an appointment this weekend they will still get their second dose at the hotel.

But any first dose walk-ins after this Sunday, will be told to visit a different site close-by for their second shot.

New findings are changing how shots can be stored allowing for more healthcare facilities to provide the vaccine.

Fran Sun, of the Rutland Regional Medical Center says, “It has to be kept at such cold temperatures, if that’s no longer the case, it opens up major possibilities for providers at PCP offices and smaller facilities.”

The clinic will have limited walk-in spots available.

The medical center urges people to check the Vermont Department of Health’s website for open clinics.

