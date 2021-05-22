Advertisement

What to do Saturday, May 22

By Kayla Martin
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do around our area Saturday, May 22.

If you’re a motorcycle enthusiast and want to ride for a reason, you might consider the 2nd Annual Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation Ride. The registration kicks off at 9 a.m., and kickstands will be up by 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22.

The cost to ride is $20 per motorcycle and $10 per passenger. All proceeds will benefit the Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation.

Camp Johnson will host a tribute ceremony, then participants will enjoy a two-hour ride through Vermont’s beautiful backroads, ending their journey at Truth Performance for some free BBQ.

If you’re looking to get into backpacking you might want to check out this Online Workshop.

Adirondack Mountain Club will be hosting the event starting at 9 a.m. on May 22. You can expect to learn about proper gear selection, food planning, water treatment, and waste management, etc.

This course will happen over Zoom, and you have to register in advance.

If you have little ones who love trucks and need a car wash, we have the event for you.

Shelburne Emergency responders are working with Make-A-Wish to host a Car Wash & Touch a Truck event. It’s the first of its kind for Shelburne. The event will be held at the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event will benefit Make-A-Wish Vermont in hopes of making wishes come true!

In case trucks aren’t enough to get you excited, there will also be balloon creations, cotton candy, ice cream, and so much more.

