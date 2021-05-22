BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today won’t be as hot as the past couple of days, but it will still be warm with highs in the low 80s. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. A strong cold front will then come through around midday Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected along that, and a few may be strong in Southern Vermont. The afternoon will then turn partly sunny and less humid. Early highs in the 70s will cool into the 60s during the afternoon.

We’ll have a return to spring weather Monday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70 degrees. No need for air conditioning overnight, as lows will fall into the 40s. A few showers are possible Tuesday, then we’ll have a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

Cooler weather will move in for Thursday and Friday. It will be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, and lows in the 40s...more typical for this time of year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.