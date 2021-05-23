Bedell family reaches fundraising goal, buys second CPR machine

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - The family of Tracy Bedell has reached their fundraising goal, and bought a second live-saving device for a local rescue.

Last year we told you that the Bedell family was raising money to buy equipment for local rescues in memory of Tracy Bedell, a young man killed in a Starksboro ATV crash.

In October they delivered their first Stryker LUCAS 3 Machine to Vergennes Rescue.

The LUCAS machine is a live-saving CPR device with a hefty price tag.

Now, they have officially reached their goal, as Bristol Rescue Squad has received a LUCAS machine as well.

Bedell’s sister and mom worked over the past year to raise over $30,000 dollars to make it happen, through donations, bottle drives, and even motorcycle rides.

Bristol Rescue says the machine has already saved two lives since they received it a few weeks ago.

“Oh, it’s an incredible asset. In the past, trying to do CPR in the back of a moving ambulance, it’s almost impossible. And when you’re running with a short crew of only 2 or 3 people and you really need 4 or 5 to do it effectively, the LUCAS becomes your extra person. Actually it becomes more than one person it becomes one and a half or two people,” says Mark Rickner of Bristol Rescue Squad.

Tracy’s sister, Maria, now works for Bristol Rescue Squad as well. She’s excited to have the machine to work with.

“It feels great, it feels great I know for me personally just because I now work at [Bristol] Rescue so I get to see this device in action which is amazing. But it feels good just to have something that can help our community and kind of to know what my brother is looking down on everybody,” she says.

The Bedell family is now working to raise money for Camp Exclamation Point in Thetford -- a camp where Tracy Bedell spent lots of time as a kid.

