First responder car wash raises thousands for Make a Wish

Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Shelburne held a car wash and a touch a truck event to support of Make A Wish Vermont. The event was the first time in more than a year that the first responders reach the community like this because of the COVID19 pandemic.

It also gave kids an opportunity to meet the first responders who may help them one day.

“After a pretty long year of covid and everybody cooped up internally we thought what can we do how can we get out and meet the public and get back to doing the things we enjoy doing,” says Lt. Mike Thomas of the Shelburne Police Dept.

“All of this is just a representation of the community that comes around families in need that make a wish makes happen and all these people coming together is just telling people they’re not alone,” says Jamie Hathaway the CEO of Make a Wish Vermont.

First responders members washed more than 150 cars and they raised about $2,000.

