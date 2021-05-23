Advertisement

H.S. Scores and Highlights for Saturday, May 22nd

Baseball, softball, and lacrosse from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BASEBALL

ESSEX 11, St. Johnsbury 3

Rice 1, CVU 0

Colchester 13, Burlington 7

U-32 7, Lyndon 2

Enosburg 19, Milton 11

Spaulding 13, Mt. Abe 2

Vergennes 9, Missisquoi 8

Montpelier 9, Randolph 0

North Country 12, Lake Region 2

Harwood 17, Lamoille 10

SOFTBALL

BFA-St. Albans 12, Essex 2

Missisquoi 4, South Burlington 1

Missisquoi 14, Burlington 6

Vergennes 9, Rice 8

Lyndon 12, U-32 2

Mt. Abe 11, Spaulding 3

Enosburg 10, Milton 1

Middlebury 6, BFA-Fairfax 1

St. Johnsbury 14, North Country 0

Danville 19, Northfield 0

Richford 14, Williamstown 6

Lamoille 14, Harwood 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Essex 17, BFA-St. Albans 4

Middlebury 8, Mt. Mansfield 7

Green Mt. Valley 5, Milton 2

Spaulding 12, Burlington 5

Harwood 15, Stowe 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

South Burlington 17, Burlington 3

Vergennes 11, Hartford 9

Green Mt. Valley 15, Stratton 4

U-3220, Harwood 11

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

