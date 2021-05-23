Korean War veteran celebrated with surprise parade and Honor Flight invitation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a day to remember for 89-year-old Korean War veteran Fritz Burlett as family and friends came out with a special parade to support him and say ‘thank you’ for your service.

“This whole thing means something to me because I didn’t realize I had that many friends,” says Burlett.

Dozens of people gathered in Benson Saturday to honor Fritz Burlett’s service during the Korean War by throwing him a surprise parade.

“Oh it means the world to me, just all these people for me I don’t know it means a lot,” says Burlett.

Part of the surprise was an official invitation to go on an Honor Flight with other veterans to Washington D.C. The program provides veterans across the country an opportunity to see war memorials and talk with other veterans about their service. However, the pandemic has grounded the flights and Burlett isn’t in the best of health. To make up for it, the community brought the celebration to him along with an invitation to take to the skies when Honor Flight boot back up.

“They need to know how much we in America love them so they really feel that they haven’t done anything important but we all know they have,” says Joe Byron, the founder of Honor Flight New England.

“It’s very important for all the veterans to know how appreciated they are for what they did for their country,” says Keith Cull who is an American Legion Commander.

Despite his health challenges, Burlett’s daughter says it’s his love for life and others that have kept him going.

“When we pulled up the road he was naming people that were here saying ‘what are they all doing here is there a parade or something going on?’ and then when he found out it was for him he just fell apart and started crying,” says Dawn Cole who is Burlett’s Daughter.

Burlett got the chance to see people, some of who he hadn’t seen in years. And after a long pandemic, he was able to hug and touch every one of them. But he says the real heroes are the ones who never came home.

“Well, I appreciate everyone taking their time from their day and their schedules to see me today. I’m sure there are other veterans here that deserve a hand, I think we oughta give them a hand,” says Burlett.

Honor Flights are expected to start up again in the fall. You can learn more about Honor Flights here.

