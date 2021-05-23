Looking ahead: Week of May 24

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a busy week ahead, let’s take a look at what’s going on.

Starting Sunday, May 23 in New Hampshire you must actively be searching for work to qualify for unemployment benefits. The Granite State is also planning to end the $300-a-week supplemental federal payment for those collecting state unemployment benefits. Gov. Chris Sununu made the announcement Thursday that he would be discontinuing the program before Labor day. According to the New Hampshire Employment Security website, those benefits end the week of June 19.

Tuesday, May 25 marks the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

May 25 was the day the phrase “I can’t breathe” was heard around the world. Since then the Officer found guilty on all charges, Derek Chauvin has been arrested. In the past year there have been rallies, and riots for racial, and social justice. In observance of this day, Vermont Legislative Social Equity Caucus is asking Vermonters to take a moment of silence and reflection for nine minutes and 29 seconds at 12 p.m. The Vermont Legislative Social Equity Caucus is also asking people to make their own remembrance events within our community.

Wednesday, May 26 The Vermont Lake Monsters will make their season debut at Centennial Field.

They will be facing the Nashua Silver Knights. This will be the Lake Monster’s inaugural season in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. You can expect them to have a 68-game schedule this year. With the first 38 games played right at home in Centennial Field. This season will go through Friday, August 13.

This Wednesday and Thursday a Vermont non-profit is looking to create a blueprint for the state’s future priorities.

The Vermont Council on Rural Development is hosting a summit to discuss the future of the Green Mountain State. The virtual event will bring the community together to discuss what is called the Vermont Proposition. A list of transformational ideas for the state’s economy, environment, and people.

Thursday, May 27 is the Vermont National Guard’s Memorial Day Ceremony.

They will also be rededicating the Fallen Hero Memorial since they relocated it. The public can now have better access to the monument now that it sits outside the gates of Camp Johnson. This event will recognize Memorial Day and our fallen heroes. The event starts at 11 a.m. outside the front gate of Camp Johnson, in Colchester.

All week in New York is Vax & Scratch. If you get vaccinated at one of 10 specific New York State-run vaccination sites this week you will receive a lottery scratch ticket. This ticket comes with prizes potentially worth millions. This all in the state’s efforts to boost slowing vaccine rates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says you have 1-in-9 chances of winning. About 43 percent of the state’s residents are vaccinated.

