Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(AP) – Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said no one was in custody but they were talking to several individuals.

Police were still investigating the shooting and more information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

