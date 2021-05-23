Sierra Strong: Bradford teen thanks first responders who saved her life

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve driven through Newbury, Bradford, even as far as Fairlee in the past 10 months, you may have seen signs reading “Sierra Strong.”

The community rallied behind the Bradford teen following a devastating car crash -- and now, she’s giving her thanks.

July 8, 2020 is a day that will always live in the Longmoore family’s minds.

Sierra Longmoore was driving through Newbury that morning when she was involved in a near-fatal single vehicle crash.

“We were told probably for the first two weeks that she wasn’t going to survive,” says her mom, Amy.

The Bradford teen was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with a traumatic brain injury, among countless other injuries.

A dark prognosis turned a bit lighter after some time, her parents say by a miracle. After weeks in a medically induced coma, Sierra came to. She was alive, but in a vegetative state.

“We got through the survival stage but if there was any recovery, she may only be able to brush her teeth. That’s what we were told. So, this was really all kind of a bad nightmare,” says Amy Langmoore.

She was sent to Boston for rehab. On August 24th, her family saw another miracle.

“She uttered her first words to us, which were ‘I love you’,” recalls Amy.

Now nearing full recovery, 18 year old Sierra is getting ready to graduate from Oxbow High School.

“It’s different at first, but as time goes by I get more involved,” says Sierra.

She’s gearing up for prom, and playing on the varsity softball team.

“It’s pretty amazing because I wouldn’t be where I am today if I didn’t have these people that were a part of my journey. And I would like to thank each of them for everything they did for me,” says Sierra.

This week, Sierra did thank all 23 first responders and bystanders who helped her that morning at a reception put on by her family.

Jennifer Dube was one of the first people on scene. She was driving her son to work when she saw the car in the trees.

“As two other people were working on trying to call 911, I stood at the car with my hands in the window and just kept telling her ‘your family is coming, you’re so strong, I’m so proud of you.’ I had no idea who she was but I’m a human and you want this person to not be alone was the biggest thing,” says Dube.

Alone, she was not. With the support of her family and all 23 people who helped her, Sierra is now looking forward to college in the fall.

“I tried to see everything positive that was going on because the reality is that we could have lost her and thank god that we didn’t,” says Amy.

