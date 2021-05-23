Advertisement

Volunteers plant trees along Indian Brook

By Erin Brown
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - You may soon see more trees in Colchester, thanks to hundreds of volunteers.

Environmental organizations and volunteers spent Friday and Saturday planting trees alongside the Indian Brook in Colchester. That’s where Mill Pond Dam used to be before it was taken down in 2019 to reconnect 31 miles of stream so that fish could get through.

Karina Dailey, an ecologist with the Vermont Natural Resources Council, says tree planting efforts will help to restore the ecosystem for wildlife and water quality.

“They provide shade to the river. Their roots stabilize the soil along the bank so that they don’t lose all that sediment-- I mean, we want some sediment going down the stream but we don’t want to lose all of that sediment downstream,” said Dailey. “These are all native species. A lot of them are locally sourced and we’re putting them in a habitat to avoid invasive species coming in.”

About 600 volunteers showed up between Friday and Saturday. They have a total of 1,000 trees to plant.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

