What to do Saturday, May 23

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do around our area Sunday, May 23.

The weather is warming up, and trails are starting to reopen for the season. Adirondack Mountain Club wants to make sure you’re prepared when hitting the tails, so they created an online course to help, it’s called Hiking 101. The workshop starts at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 23. You can expect to learn about the “Ten Essential” gear items to bring, “Leave No Trace Principles,” how to decide on where to go, and general hiking safety. The cost of the class is $30 unless you’re a member, then you’ll receive a 10 percent discount.

Burlington is blooming everywhere from flowers to trees, and Firefly catering is taking full advantage of it.

They’re hosting an event to discuss the history of plants, and whether or not they’re safe to eat. The Backyard Wild Edibles Luncheon & Lecture starts at noon on Sunday, May 23, and will cost $60. That includes the wild edibles lecture and tasting, followed by a garden luncheon, tea, and dessert.

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids Sunday, May 23, we’ve got you covered.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting Par Kids Club, Sunday starting at 3 p.m. This event will give kids a chance to get outside, play, and explore nature. Most of the time will be free play, but there will be occasional short outdoor skill lessons, or an organized game or activity. This program is best for children ages 3-10, but all are welcome.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.