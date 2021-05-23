YCQM May 23, 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A special Channel 3 News investigation into war zone burn pits. Exclusive details about a first-of-its kind lawsuit against the federal government. We speak to purple heart recipient Wes Black about his fight against his illness and the US govt. We also speak with Elba Barr, she did 13 combat missions during her military career and is now battling cancer. Interview with NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand about the new legislation requiring a veteran prove only they were deployed in an area where burn pits were used to get assistance.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.