BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a few summer-like days with highs in the 80s and 90s, we actually could wake up to a little frost in the Northern Kingdom and Coos County, New Hampshire early Monday morning. The much cooler air is due to a backdoor cold front that came through earlier on Sunday. Monday afternoon will be very pleasant, though, with sunny skies and highs near 70 degrees. Monday night won’t be as chilly. Tuesday will be warmer, with a few afternoon showers possible.

Summer weather returns Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s, along with increased humidity. A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong, so we’ll keep you posted. Much cooler air will then follow on Thursday, with highs holding in the 60s, and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Friday and Saturday are looking fair, though a few showers cannot be ruled out. It’s been trending dry again, so we could use some beneficial rain. Sunday will be dry, with temperatures back in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.