BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will bring showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, to the region through midday. Then it will turn partly sunny during the afternoon, with cooler and much less humid conditions. Temperatures will fall into the 60s during the afternoon. No need for air conditioning tonight, as lows will drop into the 40s, and even a few 30s. Monday will be a delightful spring day, with sunny skies, and highs near 70 degrees.

A few showers are possible Tuesday afternoon, otherwise it will be partly sunny and warmer. Summer weather returns Wednesday, with humid conditions and highs in the 80s. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong, so stay tuned.

Spring makes another comeback for the rest of the week. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70. Thursday will be dry, then there’s the chance for a few showers Friday and Saturday.

