2 year old killed when hit by a car in Enosburg

ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - According to police just after 5 P.M. Sunday Enosburg resident Susan Colburn stopped on a dirt road near a campsite in the Brookside Campground to let a child out of her car. Police say when she started to drive again she hit the two year old who previously was on the side of the road and then walked in front of the car. The two year old was given medical attention but later succumbed to her injuries. Police say that Colburn was driving 3 miles per hour and could not even see the child that moved in front of her car. There are no charges or fines and police say Impairment was not a contributing factor in this crash.

