Advertisement

2 year old killed when hit by a car in Enosburg

Enosburg
Enosburg(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - According to police just after 5 P.M. Sunday  Enosburg resident Susan Colburn stopped on a dirt road near a campsite in the Brookside Campground to let a child out of her car. Police say when she started to drive again she hit the two year old who previously was on the side of the road and then walked in front of the car. The two year old was given medical attention but later succumbed to her injuries. Police say that Colburn was driving 3 miles per hour and could not even see the child that moved in front of her car. There are no charges or fines and police say Impairment was not a contributing factor in this crash.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Davis, 30, suspect in robberies
Barre City man suspected of robbing 3 different stores
Thanks to her family and all 23 people who helped her, Sierra is now looking forward to college...
Sierra Strong: Bradford teen thanks first responders who saved her life
Crews fought a fire in Bennington on Wednesday at the former CTC Film Developing business.
Bennington blaze likely linked to human involvement
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Scott pledges to lift restrictions when vax rate hits 80%
The Rutland Regional Medical Center Wednesday began vaccinating people at their new location,...
Rutland Holiday Inn to close vaccine site

Latest News

Courtesy Rob Swanson
Many in Vermont witnessed delays on I-89 Sunday
statehouse
Will virtual statehouse continue in post pandemic times?
distinguished gentleman's ride
Motorcyclists embark on journey for men’s health
Saturday, Burlington
Police investigate gunfire incidents at street parties in Burlington over the weekend