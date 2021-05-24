Advertisement

About half fully vaccinated in MA; NH gets ready for beach

MCHD nurses administered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Farmers Market today.
MCHD nurses administered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Farmers Market today.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
May. 24, 2021
BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts officials say the number of people fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the state is approaching 50%.

Elsewhere in New England, a poll shows New Hampshire residents are feeling more comfortable with activities like eating inside a restaurant, going to a state beach, and getting their hair cut.

A Walgreens in Maine accidentally gave deactivated doses of coronavirus vaccine to the public.

And in Vermont, Vermont Amtrak service will start running again on July 19 after being suspended for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

