Businesses struggle to find help so they can reopen; what will it cost them?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses across our region say they’re struggling to find help, from fast food to the postal service. But is this the result of a labor shortage or a wage shortage?

“Higher wages are pretty much the only way that businesses are going to attract enough people to respond to that demand,” State Legislature Economist Tom Kavet said.

But for New Haven Postmaster Matthew Norris, higher wages aren’t working. Norris says they’ve been struggling to find help for years and the pandemic only made the search harder.

“We have raised rates quite a few times. And we do have, you know, very competitive wages and benefits, especially for people that become career,” Norris said.

They pay anywhere from $16.87 to $22 an hour to start, far above the state’s minimum wage at $11.75 an hour.

Kavet says the wage growth has been slow over the past couple of decades and there’s plenty of room for it to go up, something he expects to see soon.

“In many cases, this will be a welcomed development to the economy overall,” Kavet said.

But that doesn’t mean the problem is solved for everyone. This could make it more difficult for some businesses. Higher wages mean the companies will have to compensate either in their profit margins or pass the new costs onto consumers. But Kavet says some companies could become more profitable in the long run.

“We’ve seen higher levels of productivity from workers that are higher paid, also less turnover. So those things could improve profitability,” Kavet said.

If you’re looking for work in our region, you can check out the “Who’s Hiring” tab on www.wcax.com.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.