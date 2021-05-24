Advertisement

Gov. Cuomo: Pandemic isn’t over

More than 10 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in New York, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to be clear-- the pandemic isn't over.
More than 10 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in New York, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to be clear-- the pandemic isn't over.(WWNY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WANTAGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The governor says 64% of New Yorkers have now had at least one COVID-19 shot.

At a news briefing Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state’s positivity rate is 1.09%. That’s less than half the national average.

The governor says 51% of New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine have received their first shot and 44% of the eligible population is considered fully vaccinated.

The state has administered more than 10 million doses, but Cuomo wants to be clear-- the pandemic isn’t over.

“It is not over. We are managing it by what we are doing. And the tool that manages it is the vaccination. And that is key, to keep that vaccination going,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

The number of daily vaccinations is dropping rapidly in New York. The state is now doing fewer than 100,000 per day. That’s a 55% decline from where it was. But the decline is to be expected because the more people who get vaccinated, the fewer who are left to get the shot.

The governor on Monday also announced a new program to encourage vaccinations. He said every person who gets vaccinated with either a first dose or a single one will get a free two-day pass to any New York State Park. The passes are valid until the end of September. Click here for all the details.

