Increased interest in cybersecurity in light of recent attacks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In light of recent cyberattacks, like the one on the Colonial Pipeline and the ransomware attack at the University of Vermont Medical Center last year, there has been a renewed interest in cybersecurity.

According to a recent CBS News report, there are nearly 500,000 available cybersecurity jobs in the U.S.

Champlain College in Burlington happens to have the top cybersecurity higher education program in the U.S., according to SC Magazine.

One professor we spoke with says in light of recent cybersecurity problems, giving his students a good quality education is more important than ever.

“I think that’s true of my colleagues and Champlain as a whole. A big part of our mission is we want to make the world a better place and that’s something we really try to communicate to our students is that they think of cybersecurity. They think, ‘Well, you know it’s really technical and really computer-based,’ and while that’s true, there is also a component there of doing good work,” said Adam Goldstein, a professor.

Watch the video to see the full interview.

Related stories:

UVM Health Network faces $21M in losses

UVM Medical Center admits it was victim of ransomware attack

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.