Many in Vermont witnessed delays on I-89 Sunday

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An enormous transformer was on the move. Photos taken by Rob Swanson of the Islander show the scene as an oversized “superload” weighing close to 1 million pounds made its way from South Barre starting around 5 a.m. and the Islander reports that it arrived safely after the 60 mile, 12-hour journey to a substation located on Bear Trap Road in Milton.

The transport was a collaboration of VTrans, VT State Police, Vermont Electric Co-op, and Bay Crane.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.