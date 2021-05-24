Advertisement

Motorcyclists dress up and raise awareness

By Erin Brown
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Riding for a cause and looking sharp while doing in an event called the ‘Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’. The yearly and global event unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders to raise funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. The cyclists also dress up in their finest suits and ties. This year, 40 men and women participated in the Burlington event.

The organizer says after a year of isolation, it was great to bring people together and talk about mental health.

“Now that we’re talking about it, it’s a really great dialogue in a way to break stigma, especially with men and not talking about their feelings and not in the best ways coping with emotions. So bringing emotions to the front table, bringing mental health to the front table is really fun in this aspect because we have motorcycles, but really important in the long run.

Worldwide. The gentlemen’s ride has raised more than 30 million dollars, including 22 thousand dollars from Burlington.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to her family and all 23 people who helped her, Sierra is now looking forward to college...
Sierra Strong: Bradford teen thanks first responders who saved her life
Health officials optimistic as COVID-19 case counts drop
Saturday, Burlington
Police investigate gunfire incidents at street parties in Burlington over the weekend
The LUCAS machine is a live-saving CPR device with a hefty price tag.
Bedell family reaches fundraising goal, buys second CPR machine
Benson
Korean War veteran celebrated with surprise parade and Honor Flight invitation

Latest News

Police investigate gunfire incidents at street parties in Burlington over the weekend
Orleans
Online fundraiser for Orleans animal shelter
Pope Frontier Memorial Animal Shelter
Online fundraiser for Orleans animal shelter
Courtesy Rob Swanson
Many in Vermont witnessed delays on I-89 Sunday