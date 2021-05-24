Motorcyclists dress up and raise awareness

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Riding for a cause and looking sharp while doing in an event called the ‘Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’. The yearly and global event unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders to raise funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. The cyclists also dress up in their finest suits and ties. This year, 40 men and women participated in the Burlington event.

The organizer says after a year of isolation, it was great to bring people together and talk about mental health.

“Now that we’re talking about it, it’s a really great dialogue in a way to break stigma, especially with men and not talking about their feelings and not in the best ways coping with emotions. So bringing emotions to the front table, bringing mental health to the front table is really fun in this aspect because we have motorcycles, but really important in the long run.

Worldwide. The gentlemen’s ride has raised more than 30 million dollars, including 22 thousand dollars from Burlington.

