Motorcyclists embark on journey for men’s health

distinguished gentleman's ride
distinguished gentleman's ride(WCAX)
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Riding for a cause and looking sharp while doing it!

On Sunday, 40 men and women participated in this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. It’s a yearly and global event that unites classic and vintage-style motorcycle riders to raise funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

The cyclists also dress up in their finest suits and ties.

J.J. Bivona, the organizer of the Burlington event, says after a year of isolation, it was great to bring people together and talk about mental health.

“Now that we’re talking about it, it’s a really great dialogue and a way to break stigma, especially with men and not talking about their feelings and not in the best ways coping with emotions,” siad Bivona. “So bringing emotions to the front table, bringing mental health to the front table is really fun in this aspect because we have motorcycles, but really important in the long run.”

Worldwide, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has raised more than $30 million, including $22,000 from Burlington.

Sunday’s group rode from Overlook Park in South Burlington to Foam Brewers in Burlington.

