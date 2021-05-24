Police investigate gunfire incidents at street parties in Burlington over the weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are investigating two gunfire incidents that happened over the weekend. Both times, at massive gatherings of about 400 college students.

Hundreds of college students have been partying in the streets of Burlington, until the early morning, for the past few days.

“I’ve lived on Isham Street for 22 years and I’ve never seen anything like what I witnessed over the past week,” said State Rep. Brian Cina, resident of Isham Street.

And on Saturday night into Sunday morning things escalated on Isham Street: two gunshots fired.

“At like 3:20, 3:25, I heard a gunshot fired. Scared the living crap out of me,” said Nihyah Dorf, resident of Isham Street.

“I’ve never seen 300 people clear out of an area so fast in my life and I was standing around trying to figure out what just happened,” said Brandon, a resident of Green Street in Burlington.

Burlington Police say just after 3 a.m., multiple people called to report gunshots and a large fight.

“I heard a lot of punches. I heard a lot of like ‘Wam! Bam!’” said Jackson Wilson, also of Isham Street.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found blood and evidence of gunfire, but no gunshot victims. They did find three men with injuries, likely from a physical fight. Police say one of the suspects is believed to be associated with a series of gun incidents last summer which are still under investigation.

Burlington Police also confirmed another gunfire incident the night before -- also on Isham Street. They currently don’t know if the two incidents are related.

People who live on Isham Street say they believe these rowdy end-of-the-year and graduation parties are a result of students having been locked down and isolated for so long.

“This behavior shows us what happens when people’s freedom is restricted for a year and students have been under a lot of stress and haven’t had a lot of outlets to release that stress and really didn’t have anywhere to go and celebrate,” said Cina.

Their neighborhood group plans to meet in the coming days to discuss how to move forward.

Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad praised officers for their response.

“Short staffed and stretched, Burlington’s officers did excellent work in the pre-dawn hours,” said acting Chief of Police Jon Murad. “They collected evidence, located and interviewed witnesses, and assisted injured parties in getting medical attention. They did it on behalf of our neighbors, and now we’re asking our neighbors for help.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.

Murad says these weekend incidents are the fourth and fifth gunfire incidents this year.

