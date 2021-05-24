Nashua agrees to settlement over English language education

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - The Nashua School District has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its failure to provide students with the necessary instruction and support to learn English.

The Justice Department, which announced the settlement Monday, had opened an investigation into the district’s program for English learner students in 2019. It found that the district failed to provide sufficient services to hundreds of students, lacked enough teachers certified in English as a Second Language and didn’t communicate well with parents with limited English proficiency.

Officials said Monday that the district cooperated with the investigation and is committed to making improvements.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)