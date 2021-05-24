Advertisement

New Hampshire conservation camp won’t open this summer

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERLIN, N.H. (AP) - A nonprofit camp dedicated to helping youth appreciate New Hampshire’s natural resources has cancelled its summer season.

Barry Conservation Camp in Berlin is operated by the state Fish and Game Department and 4-H through the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.

But officials said recently it will remain closed this summer because there aren’t enough workers to safely and efficiently operate the facility.

Director Amanda Royce says the decision is sad for all involved, but the camp will endure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

