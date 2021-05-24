Advertisement

Northern New England towns to get outdoor recreation boost

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - Communities and organizations around northern New England will benefit from more than $300,000 in grants that are designed to help more people get outdoors for recreation.

The money is from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative, which is a project of the Northern Forest Center in collaboration with Northeastern Vermont Development Association and Northeast Kingdom Collaborative.

The Northern Border Regional Commission is also supporting the effort. The money is going to groups such as High Peaks Alliance in Farmington, Maine, and the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

