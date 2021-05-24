NY summer camps, day cares struggle with confusing COVID guidance

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Summer camps and day cares are getting ready for the coming summer season but new guidance from the New York State Department of Health has left some confusion.

The warm air has started to set in, summer camps are getting set up and kids are itching to get outside.

“We are so excited,” said Justin Ihne of the YMCA of Plattsburgh. “Just being able to be a kid outdoors, there is so much positivity to that.”

Over the last year, day cares and summer camps have looked a bit different but staffers made it a priority to keep kids safe and having fun.

Ihne says in YMCAs across the state, COVID cases were rare.

“More than four million visits at our YMCAs and has 0.0004% of anything related to COVID,” he said.

But newly released guidance has the child care industry confused.

“This kind of just came out of left field and is not very clear,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

The Department of Health guidance based on the CDC’s latest recommendations say COVID testing, physical distancing and mask-wearing is a must for all children over 2 when at a day care or summer camp. Staffers who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks.

“I don’t see this as being a positive move,” Ihne said.

“We are working with the child care providers to see if there is any way we can help but it’s a federal guideline based on the science,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York.

Previously, the guidance allowed toddlers to be mask-free.

Ihne says he understands why it’s required when you’re in the classroom sitting indoors all day.

“But when you’re talking about summer camp and being outdoors in 80- and 90-degree weather running around and having great times with your friends and other kids, to mandate mask-wearing, I think, is going to be a really really poor decision,” he said.

The new guidance does have exceptions, like if a child can’t wear the mask when doing a physical activity, which Ihne says would be most of the day.

“It’s very confusing for these providers and they are interpreting it as more restrictive,” Jones said.

Children under 12 are not able to get vaccinated for COVID, because of that, the governor says these new mandates will keep kids and staff safe.

“We have to let our children and their families have a good experience this summer without jeopardizing their safety, of course,” Jones said, “but these new rules, they just seem contradictory to where we are heading.”

