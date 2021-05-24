Online fundraiser for Orleans animal shelter

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular online personality is making a stop in Orleans to bring awareness of underfunded animal shelters. The Pope Frontier Memorial Animal Shelter was told that they were chosen as the next stop for viral sensation - Kris Rotonda. Rotonda founded “Jordan’s Way” charities in honor of his adopted shelter dog Jordan that passed away in 2018. He is now on a 50-state tour broadcasting unique stunts on Facebook live to raise awareness for the plight of shelter animals across the country. No one knows what he will do next to gain views but if you want to check it out, he will be going live from the shelter in Orleans Monday March 24th from 10am - 2pm.

Link to Jordan’s Way Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jordanswaycampaign/

Links to Pope Frontier Memorial Animal Shelter: https://www.facebook.com/groups/132366973466735/permalink/3985025951534132/?sfnsn=mo

http://www.frontieranimalsociety.com/

