Plattsburgh City Gym to reopen under new management

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh City Gym will reopen this summer.

The gym will be under new management by the Plattsburgh YMCA.

The Y says it sees the gym offering what it did before-- a place for walks, workouts and pickleball-- but also offering much more.

The gym will be considered a branch of the YMCA, so with a membership, you can use the two YMCAs in the city or anywhere in the country.

Officials say this plan has been in the making for years and Mayor Chris Rosenquest says it’s the private and public partnership that will make this a success. The city had the facility but needed a group to step in with the knowledge and experience to keep it running.

There were concerns the gym would shut down for good in October 2019 after the city said it didn’t have space in the budget for needed repairs.

“In part of the agreement, there is some cost offsets that the city will provide, depending on a threshold of revenue that the YMCA will make. If they don’t make that threshold, the city will fill that gap and vice versa. It’s all part of the agreement, but I think overall the bigger picture is how do we maintain this relationship and how do we grow this relationship? This is not the only step, this is the first step in that kind of relationship and that kind of direction,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

It gym will open back up on July 1.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.