Power grid operator project adequate electricity this summer

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) - The operator of the New England power grid says there should be enough electricity for people to run their air conditioners this summer.

ISO New England on Monday projected adequate supply for electricity consumers in the region under average and above-average conditions.

But officials warned that there’s always the potential for unexpected events like wildfires in California or the extreme cold last winter in Texas.

ISO New England’s chief operating officer said work is underway to plan for such challenges.

