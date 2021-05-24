Advertisement

Public invited to celebrate new Appalachian Trail Community

(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The public is invited to celebrate the town of Bennington’s designation as the newest Appalachian Trail Community.

The Bennington Banner reports that an online ceremony takes place via Zoom on June 3 at 6 p.m. Speakers include federal, state and local officials, an historian and Appalachian Trail hikers.

Bennington’s Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti says the designation puts “Bennington on the map of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy - the organization known as ‘the stewards of the world’s longest hiking only footpath.’”

The ATC program recognizes towns and cities that help promote and protect the trail and supports regional work to expand outdoor recreation economies.

