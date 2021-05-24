State says schools should focus on reengaging students

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - What should students be focusing on going into the next school year? The state says reengagement with their school and other students. But do tutors agree?

“We definitely have some parents that are reaching out hoping to help their students get back on track,” Rutland High School Associate Principal Bianca McKeen said.

Rutland High School is hard at work helping students catch up. Right now, they can take part in credit recovery during the day or do extra work at a new after-school program.

“There are a lot of students that need just a little bit of extra help. And I would say it’s not necessarily because the student is failing a class, but maybe they aren’t doing as well as they would like to be doing,” McKeen said.

The Stern Center in Williston offers tutoring. Over the past year, they have seen about a 20% increase in families and schools seeking help, and about a 40% higher demand for one-on-one and small group instruction programs.

“Unfortunately, here in Vermont, like so many other places in the country, our reading scores are moving in the wrong direction, which is very concerning. That was true before the pandemic and even more concerning now,” said Laurie Quinn, the president of the Stern Center.

But Quinn says academics are not the only worry. She agrees with Vermont’s Agency of Education, saying mental and emotional well-being needs to be part of the plan to get everyone back on track. If kids do not reengage, they will continue to fall behind.

“That’s actually one of the biggest risks, is to lose the love of learning that we all count on to keep our students successful through school,” Quinn said.

Connie Kent is the business manager at Walker Tutoring in Burlington. She says more families are signing up.

“One of the things we are seeing from parents is looking, not necessarily to pack in more academic content but just to get their kids excited for school for next year and to build up their confidence,” Kent said.

Back at Rutland High School, their after-school program also works to build confidence and relationships with teachers, creating a more comfortable environment for students when they return to full in-person learning.

“Some students who maybe traditionally wouldn’t have sought out tutoring might think that it’s a good way for them to make that connection and get reengaged,” McKeen said.

McKeen says schools across the state are getting creative in finding ways to strengthen student-teacher connections after being virtual for so long. She says they are restructuring their fall schedule with that in mind.

