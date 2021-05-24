Three seriously injured in Castleton crash

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several people are injured after a weekend crash in Castleton.

It all happened on Route 4 between Exits 4 and 5 on Saturday morning.

Police say a pickup truck crossed over the grass median into oncoming traffic hitting a car. We’re told a third car that was driving behind the car also crashed.

One driver had to be air lifted to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was transported for serious injuries and the other driver was also seriously injured.

We don’t know how they are doing now.

Traffic was backed up Saturday. The crash is still under investigation.

