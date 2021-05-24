Advertisement

Vermont home to largest publisher of books on Asia

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. And did you know the world’s largest publisher of books on Asia is based right here in Vermont?

Tuttle Publishing has been in Rutland for 73 years and says they are the largest publisher of books on Asia.

For this month, half the proceeds from their website sales are going to the Japan-American Society of Vermont to help them continue their programming.

“So with this great month coming up, we said what a perfect opportunity to give back to our community, people we’ve been partnering with for about 20 years now,” said Christopher Johns of Tuttle Publishing.

Tuttle says while they publish books from China, the Philippines and all over Asia, Japan is the number one focus.

