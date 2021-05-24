Walk-in clinics held at fairgrounds, schools, mall on Monday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Various walk-in clinics were being held around Vermont on Monday at schools, the Berlin mall and fairgrounds in Essex.

Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho was holding a clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury was hosting one from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Clinics were also taking place at the Hardwick Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Essex fairgrounds from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. and at the former J.C. Penney store at the Berlin Mall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In other pandemic-related news:

THE NUMBERS

Vermont reported 21 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday for a statewide total since the pandemic began of over 24,100 cases.

Five people were hospitalized with three in intensive care, officials said.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 51 new cases per day on May 8 to 32 new cases per day on May 22.

