Will virtual statehouse continue in post pandemic times?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers and state leaders are mulling over permanently adopting measures to stream committee hearings online.

Through the pandemic, legislators have been meeting remotely over zoom which is broadcast online. Some say the virtual format has hampered complex policy discussions and has restricted access. But others say streaming them live has actually increased transparency and the ability for more Vermonters to keep tabs on the issues. Democratic lieutenant governor molly gray who presided over the senate virtually, says zoom and streaming capabilities should be used in some way going forward.

“In my office we hosted a regular seat at the table event. We had over 500 Vermonters come into the Statehouse virtually. We will continue that next session but making sure that no Vermonter feels like they need to get in the car and drive two hours in March to participate in our democracy,” said Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.

In addition to digging into summer study committees and a veto session - this summer - lawmakers will also hash out the logistics of how to bring the press - lobbyists and the public back to the people’s house in Montpelier once restrictions are lifted.

