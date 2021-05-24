Advertisement

Work search requirement now in effect in New Hampshire

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Unemployed New Hampshire residents must now actively be searching for work in order to qualify for benefits.

As of Sunday, a weekly work search has now been re-instated.

The Granite State is also planning to end the $300-a-week supplemental federal payment for those collecting state unemployment benefits.

According to the New Hampshire employment security website, those benefits end the week of June 19th.

