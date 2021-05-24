BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a gorgeous May day today! After a chilly start, the sun was blazing and brought those temperatures back up into the 60s to near 70!

Last night, there were a few areas of frost in the coldest locations, but tonight it won’t be quite as cold. A warm front will be moving through with a few clouds and winds will increase from the south.

Tuesday, with partly sunny skies, temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s! And it will also feel a little more humid again by late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, to start off the day it will be hot and muggy, but a cold front will drop down from the north bringing some showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storm could be strong with locally heavy downpours, gusty winds, lightning and possibly some small hail.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler again, with temperatures back in the 60s! We can expect partly sunny skies, with just a chance of a few showers near the MA border as a weather system moves by to our south.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend looks great at this point! Plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be warming up into the 70s by Sunday. Enjoy this unofficial kick off to the summer season!

