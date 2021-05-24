Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a cold, frosty start to this Monday, it will end up being a delightfully sunny, comfortable day. Humidity will be low and winds will be light.

It won’t be as cold tonight as a warm front starts to come through. Winds will pick up out of the south and a few clouds will come in.

As that south wind picks up on Tuesday, it will bring in warmer air, so temperatures will be getting back into the upper 70s and low 80s under partly sunny skies. It will also be turning more humid again by late Tuesday, lasting into the first half of Wednesday.

It will be hot & muggy again early on Wednesday. Then a cold front will drop down from north to south, accompanied by showers & thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, with locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, lightning, and possible small hail.

After that front goes by, it will cool down again for the end of the week. Thursday & Friday will be partly sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few showers near the MA border on Friday.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend will be getting off to a great start, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday, and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures will be warming up again over the weekend. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday, Burlington
Police investigate gunfire incidents at Burlington street parties
Child hit and killed in Enosburg
Thanks to her family and all 23 people who helped her, Sierra is now looking forward to college...
Sierra Strong: Bradford teen thanks first responders who saved her life
Courtesy Rob Swanson
Enormous transformer causes delays on I-89 Sunday
Health officials optimistic as COVID-19 case counts drop

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
WX SUN
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WX SUN
Sunday Evening Weather Webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up in just a few moments.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast