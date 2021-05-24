BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a cold, frosty start to this Monday, it will end up being a delightfully sunny, comfortable day. Humidity will be low and winds will be light.

It won’t be as cold tonight as a warm front starts to come through. Winds will pick up out of the south and a few clouds will come in.

As that south wind picks up on Tuesday, it will bring in warmer air, so temperatures will be getting back into the upper 70s and low 80s under partly sunny skies. It will also be turning more humid again by late Tuesday, lasting into the first half of Wednesday.

It will be hot & muggy again early on Wednesday. Then a cold front will drop down from north to south, accompanied by showers & thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, with locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, lightning, and possible small hail.

After that front goes by, it will cool down again for the end of the week. Thursday & Friday will be partly sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few showers near the MA border on Friday.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend will be getting off to a great start, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday, and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures will be warming up again over the weekend. -Gary

