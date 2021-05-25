Expanding youth representation on Burlington City Council

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

High school students in Burlington now have the opportunity to have more involvement when it comes to decision making in the city.

Burlington City Councilors are opening up seats for students on a number of city boards and commissions.

Some students are already having their voices heard because some city boards and commissions have existing seats for youth. This resolution adds new youth seats to other boards and commissions in the city like the church street marketplace commission and the advisory committee on accessibility to name a few.

Councilors say youth who have served in these roles have brought valuable knowledge and perspective to decision making in the city.

Brian Pine, a Progressive on the Burlington City Councilor says, “it really makes us as elected officials as appointed and elected officials it gives us more of a direct connection to the new generation, the new generation of leaders. We want these to be the future city councilors of Burlington the future school board members and our mayors.”

Council has a bit more work to do on this, but students should be able to apply and be selected later this year.

However, since people under 18 cannot vote, these students would not be able to have voting privileges on these boards and commissions. We do know that the town of Brattleboro recently opened up voting to 16 and 17 year old’s in local town elections. That’s something Councilor Pine hopes happens as well.

